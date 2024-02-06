Bengaluru's first driverless train arrives in Chennai from China; likely to leave to electronic city on Feb 8

BENGALURU: The first-ever driverless train for Bengaluru metro arraived at the Chennai port from Shanghai on Tuesday.

After customs clearance, the train will be brought to Bengaluru's Hebbagodi depot by road, with the six coaches transported by as many trailers.

The train, manufactured by Chinese-owned CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Limited, will carry out trial runs for the R V Road-Bommasandra Line which has been completed but has no rolling stock.

A senior official at the Chennai port told TNIE, “The shipment dispatched from Shanghai port on January 24 reached our Jawahar Deck-2 at 11 am on Tuesday. It came on board the MV Spring Mota vessel. Each coach weighs 38.7 Metric Tonnes.”