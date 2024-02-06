Retaining wall stands incomplete despite cries of high risk of collapse in Kodagu

MADIKERI: A number of infrastructure projects in Kodagu stand incomplete for several years and the apathy of the concerned departments is highlighted in these unfinished works.

One such project that is likely pose a threat to residents during monsoon season is the incomplete retaining wall behind the district administration office in Madikeri.

Since 2020, there has been minimal progress on the project, and there is no clear indication of when it will be completed.

During the monsoons of 2019, a minor landslide was reported behind the DC Office in Madikeri.