Retaining wall stands incomplete despite cries of high risk of collapse in Kodagu

MADIKERI: A number of infrastructure projects in Kodagu stand incomplete for several years and the apathy of the concerned departments is highlighted in these unfinished works.
One such project that is likely pose a threat to residents during monsoon season is the incomplete retaining wall behind the district administration office in Madikeri.
Since 2020, there has been minimal progress on the project, and there is no clear indication of when it will be completed.
During the monsoons of 2019, a minor landslide was reported behind the DC Office in Madikeri.
In 2020, funds were sanctioned for the construction of the retaining wall using German Technology.
The Rs 7.53 crore sanctioned work was expected to be complete in 11 months even as the contract was taken by Aiyappa Construction Company.
Meanwhile, the poor-quality work of the wall was exposed even before its completion as the panels installed to strengthen the landslide-prone area was in a collapsing stage and posed a risk of collapse in July 2022.
Following this, a Lokayukta complaint against the corrupt work was filed by Congress spokesperson Thennira Myna even as one of the PWD engineers KL Devaraj was suspended in 2023 citing corruption.
Further, the concerned contractor has been ordered to remove the retaining wall completely and rework on the project.
As confirmed by PWD AEE Siddegowda, no additional funds have been released for the work and the contractor has to complete the same using his own funds.
However, no deadline was mentioned for the relief work of the project and negligence alongside lack of interest from the authorities in this regard remains as a hurdle for the project completion even this year.