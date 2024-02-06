We won’t face summer power crunch: Karnataka Energy Minister

MANGALURU: Energy Minister KJ George has said that his department has taken elaborate measures to save Karnataka from power outages in the upcoming exam season and summer months.

Speaking at an interaction programme with the public representatives at Mescom corporate office in Mangaluru on Monday, George said that Karnataka had not purchased electricity in the last 4-5 years as the demand was less due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, however, the demand has doubled from 8,900 MW to 16,000 MW due to poor monsoon, he said, adding that unfavourable weather conditions have also hit solar and wind power generation. Further, the state could not get quality coal due to rains in coal mining regions, the minister added.

To meet the power requirement in summer, George said tenders will soon be floated to import coal and will go for coal blending and coal washing to increase thermal power generation. He said Karnataka has already entered into an agreement with Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to purchase power under barter system. Karnataka will also get 100 MW of electricity from the central grid at Kudligi which was earlier allotted to Delhi, he elaborated.

Meanwhile, he said that a gas station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru will start functioning by this month-end which will generate 380 MW of power. At Sharavathi and Varahi, he said they have started work on generating power through Pumped Storage Hydropower. With this, the power generation in these places will go up by 3,500 MW.