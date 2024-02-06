Workers in dilemma over contradictory statements of Preetam and Prajwal over MP ticket

HASSAN: Contradictory statements of Hassan sitting JDS MP Prajwal Revanna and BJP state general secretary Preetam J Gowda over NDA candidature for Hassan parliamentary seat continue.

According to Preetam Gowda, NDA is yet to finalise its candidate for Hassan parliamentary seat. The BJP leaders and the workers are demanding Hassan and Mandya parliamentary seats.

BJP probably would get both the seats in a changed political scenario in the future, he added.

But Prajwal's version is different. He is often indirectly caught saying that he will be the candidate and has already toured all the locations in the assembly constituency following the directions of his grandfather, former Prime Minister and JD(A) Supremo HD Devegowda.

Prajwal also stated that the seniors will take the decision of issuing the tickets soon and he will not give the importance to the statements of BJP leaders.

Many BJP leaders are also supporting him in this regard. Interestingly, no senior BJP leaders in the district are serious about the alliance or candidature so for.

Taking exceptions to the statements of Prajwal that the BJP workers are supporting him, Venugopal the former Hassan BJP President said that the BJP workers never support or work for any candidate until the senior leaders in the party officially announce the NDA candidate.

"The high command will finalize the NDA candidate after discussing with state BJP secretary, Preetam Gowda and BJP MLAs HK Suresh and Cement Manju in this regard," Venugopal said.

Prajwal Revanna on Tuesday said that the senior leaders in both the parties will finalize the candidate and the leaders and workers in both the parties will work for the NDA candidate aiming at supporting PM Modi to become the prime minister for third time.

When asked, Preetam said that BJP leaders should take the local leaders and the workers into confidence before declaring the seat. He said that he hoped the BJP candidate would be the NDA alliance candidate for Hassan and Mandya.

However, the BJP and JDS workers are in dilemma over candidature after the alliance in Hassan district.