15 school students ragged and tortured by seniors at govt residential school in Koppal

KOPPAL: In a horrific case of ragging, 15 students suffered injuries after their seniors tortured them, beat them up, made them do homework, projects, clean floors and more, for over 20 days. The incident took place at Morarji Desai Residential School for Minorities located in Hemagudda village of Gangavati taluk in Koppal district.

Three students who suffered injuries are being treated at a government hospital in Koppal. Doctors say the students have injuries on their private parts and are in a state of shock.

As per the statement of the victims, a group of eight SSLC students ragged the students from Classes 8 and 9.

The brutal incident came to light after a few students informed their parents on Monday. Senior officials of the Koppal district administration rushed to the hostel and took statements of the students. Some students alleged that the hostel warden was alerted about the brutality being suffered by some of the junior students, but the pleas were ignored.

The district administration has asked the Social Welfare Department to submit a report in this regard. The Koppal police said that so far, no case has been reported or lodged by any of the parents. “We have spoken to the victims and have also inquired about the students who are accused of ragging. Some parents wanted to book a case against the officials for the incident. However, no case has been filed so far. Senior police officials have sought a report about the incident which will be submitted soon,” said a police officer from Gangavati.