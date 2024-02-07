Applicants to get voter IDs by Feb-end by India Speed Post: BBMP special commissioner

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Special Commissioner (elections) Ramachandran R said voter IDs are being dispatched in batches and most applicants will get their cards by the end of February, through the India Speed Post.
With many people inquiring about their voter IDs, officials said work on verification is going on. “It takes a long time for verification. People do not understand this. We have to call up each contact number listed to verify the details. Unless there is a response, the application cannot be processed, it cannot be accepted or rejected. This takes a long time,” said a BBMP official posted on election duty.
Ramachandran R added that there are 28 electoral registration offices in Bengaluru and additions and deletions are a continuous process. There are technical issues in printing the cards, and it is being done in batches in a systematic manner, hence there could be some delays, he said.
“All those who applied for the voter IDs and have received an acknowledgement will get their cards. For tracking and checking the record details, citizens can access the voter helpline.”