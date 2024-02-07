Applicants to get voter IDs by Feb-end by India Speed Post: BBMP special commissioner

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Special Commissioner (elections) Ramachandran R said voter IDs are being dispatched in batches and most applicants will get their cards by the end of February, through the India Speed Post.

With many people inquiring about their voter IDs, officials said work on verification is going on. “It takes a long time for verification. People do not understand this. We have to call up each contact number listed to verify the details. Unless there is a response, the application cannot be processed, it cannot be accepted or rejected. This takes a long time,” said a BBMP official posted on election duty.