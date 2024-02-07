‘Bharat’ rice at Rs 29/kg now in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Centre’s ‘Bharat’ brand of rice sold at a subsidised price of Rs 29/kg will now be available in Karnataka.
On Tuesday, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa launched the sale of the ‘Bharat’ brand of rice in the state.
‘Bharat’ Rice will be available at all physical and mobile outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) from Tuesday, and will be expanded to other retail outlets and ecommerce platforms, said a statement issued by the Centre.
The launch of retail sales of ‘Bharat’ Rice will increase supplies in the market at affordable rates and will help in the continued moderation of prices of food items, the release said.
The ‘Bharat’ brand of rice will be sold in 5 kg and 10 kg packs. While addressing the launch event, the former CM said Bharat Dal (Chana Dal) at Rs 60/kg, Bharat Atta at Rs 27.50/kg, and Moong Dal at Rs 90/kg are already being made available under the Bharat brand, at a subsidised price.
Now, good-quality rice is being sold at Rs 29/kg, which will help middle and lower-income people, he said.
“Congress came to power in the state by making a false promise of providing 10 kg of rice to each person from BPL families, but the Congress government has not been able to provide even a single gram of rice apart from what is being provided by the Centre,” the senior BJP leader said.