‘Bharat’ rice at Rs 29/kg now in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Centre’s ‘Bharat’ brand of rice sold at a subsidised price of Rs 29/kg will now be available in Karnataka.

On Tuesday, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa launched the sale of the ‘Bharat’ brand of rice in the state.

‘Bharat’ Rice will be available at all physical and mobile outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) from Tuesday, and will be expanded to other retail outlets and ecommerce platforms, said a statement issued by the Centre.

The launch of retail sales of ‘Bharat’ Rice will increase supplies in the market at affordable rates and will help in the continued moderation of prices of food items, the release said.