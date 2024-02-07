El Nino turns Feb from cool to humid in Karnataka

BENGALURU: It feels like summer already. The days are humid, with the maximum temperature increasing by two degrees in Bengaluru. The weather pattern is similar in North Interior and Coastal Karnataka, where the maximum temperature is two degrees above normal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials say this is the El Nino effect, and expect the impact to become neutral by August.

According to an IMD official, there are humid conditions in Bengaluru because the maximum temperature touched 33.1 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperature is 18.1 degrees Celsius, whereas the average maximum temperature should have been 30.9 degrees Celsius and minimum 17.6 degrees Celsius.