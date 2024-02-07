El Nino turns Feb from cool to humid in Karnataka

BENGALURU: It feels like summer already. The days are humid, with the maximum temperature increasing by two degrees in Bengaluru. The weather pattern is similar in North Interior and Coastal Karnataka, where the maximum temperature is two degrees above normal.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials say this is the El Nino effect, and expect the impact to become neutral by August.
According to an IMD official, there are humid conditions in Bengaluru because the maximum temperature touched 33.1 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperature is 18.1 degrees Celsius, whereas the average maximum temperature should have been 30.9 degrees Celsius and minimum 17.6 degrees Celsius.
The IMD also said that temperature recorded at Kempegowda International Airport was 33.1 (max) and 15.9 (min) degrees Celsius, and 32.9 (max) and 15 (min) degree Celsius at Old Airport.
“In a few places in South Interior Karnataka, Udupi and Karwar in Coastal Karnataka and Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bagalkot and Belagavi, the maximum temperature has increased by at least 2 degrees Celsius. Interestingly, such conditions are witnessed only in the third week of February as March 1 is officially considered the beginning of summer. This type of humid condition is because of El Nino,” said an official.