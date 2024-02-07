Farmers stage protest in Bengaluru demanding loan waiver, compensation

BENGALURU: Farmers on Tuesday staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding farm loan waiver and compensation for crop loss due to drought.

They urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to give Rs 25,000 per acre as compensation to farmers, since the government released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and not to farmers in the state, when they were suffering from the drought.

Members of the State Sugarcane Growers Association and Green Birds staged the protest under the leadership of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar. The Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane should be changed to that of the rate fixed in the farmers’ fields.

The sugar factories have already reduced sugarcane harvest and transportation rates, and excess money deducted from farmers should be returned to them, they urged.