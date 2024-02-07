Karnataka: Feb 17 deadline for High-Security Registration Plates likely to be extended

BENGALURU: With just 10 days left for the deadline to affix High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), only 10 lakh vehicles have complied with the rule. A total of 2 crore vehicles were registered before April 1, 2019. Many vehicle owners are not aware that they have to get the HSRP before February 17.

In August 2023, the state government had issued a notification to fix HSRP before November 17, and extended it by three months to February 17, giving people time to comply.

As crores of vehicles are yet to fall in line and the state transport department has not taken up wide publicity and awareness camps about the installation of HSRP, it looks like the government has no option but to extend the deadline once again, revealed transport department sources.

“We don’t have the exact number of vehicles that were registered before April 2019. Our estimation is that more than 1.5 crore vehicles have to get HSRP,” said Transport Commissioner Yogeesh.

We have started publicity drives asking people to get HSRP, he said, and added that nearly 10 lakh vehicles have got them and more are likely to do so in the coming days.

“I got my vehicle registered in 2018. Only recently I got to know that I have to get HSRP for my bike. I logged into ‘bookmyhsrp’ website, fed all the details it asked for and booked the registration plate. However, it will take some days for the number plate to be manufactured with the hologram, and I doubt I can get this done before the current deadline of February 17, to avoid any penalties,” said Venkatesh M, a video editor.

While there is no official confirmation if the deadline for HSRP will be extended, sources from the transport department said it is inevitable to extend it again.