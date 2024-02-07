Karnataka: Remarks by Preetham Gowda, Prajwal Revanna over Hassan seat leave workers in fix

HASSAN: Contradictory statements made by Hassan sitting JDS MP Prajwal Revanna and BJP state general secretary Preetham J Gowda, over the probable NDA candidate for the said parliamentary seat, continue to emerge, leaving party workers in a dilemma.

According to Preetham, the NDA is yet to finish its candidate list for the Hassan parliamentary seat. The BJP leaders and workers are demanding that Hassan and Mandya parliamentary seats be with the party. The BJP could probably get both the seats in a changed political scenario in future, he added.

However, Prajwal has a different take on the matter. He has often maintained, albeit indirectly, that he will be the candidate in Hassan and has already toured all the Assembly segments in the region, following directions of his grandfather and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda.

Prajwal also stated that the seniors will decide over the ticket issue soon, and he will not give importance to statements made by any particular leader from the BJP. Many BJP leaders also are supporting him in this regard.