Karnataka: Remarks by Preetham Gowda, Prajwal Revanna over Hassan seat leave workers in fix

HASSAN: Contradictory statements made by Hassan sitting JDS MP Prajwal Revanna and BJP state general secretary Preetham J Gowda, over the probable NDA candidate for the said parliamentary seat, continue to emerge, leaving party workers in a dilemma.
According to Preetham, the NDA is yet to finish its candidate list for the Hassan parliamentary seat. The BJP leaders and workers are demanding that Hassan and Mandya parliamentary seats be with the party. The BJP could probably get both the seats in a changed political scenario in future, he added.
However, Prajwal has a different take on the matter. He has often maintained, albeit indirectly, that he will be the candidate in Hassan and has already toured all the Assembly segments in the region, following directions of his grandfather and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda.
Prajwal also stated that the seniors will decide over the ticket issue soon, and he will not give importance to statements made by any particular leader from the BJP. Many BJP leaders also are supporting him in this regard.
Interestingly, no senior BJP leader in the district is serious about the alliance or candidature so far. Taking exception to the statements of Prajwal that the BJP workers are supporting him, former Hassan City BJP president Venugopal said the BJP workers never support or work for any candidate until their senior leaders officially announce who the NDA candidate will be.
The high command will finalise the candidate after discussing it with BJP state general secretary Preetham J Gowda and MLAs HK Suresh and Cement Manju, in this regard.
Prajwal on Tuesday that the senior leaders from both the parties will finalise the candidate, and the leaders and workers in both the parties will work for the chosen candidate, with the aim to bring Narendra Modi back as the prime minister for a third term.
When asked, Preetham said the BJP leaders should take local leaders and workers into confidence, before declaring the candidate. He also hoped that the BJP candidate would be the NDA alliance candidate for Hassan and Mandya, he added.
However, the BJP and JDS workers remain in a dilemma over the candidature.