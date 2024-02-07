'Not mad to rejoin BJP': Ex-Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi

BELAGAVI: Stating that he and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar -- who recently returned to the BJP -- were different kinds of leaders whose ideals and objectives were different too, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi said he was “not mad to join the BJP again”.

Reacting to BJP leaders’ recent statement that former CM Shettar has the BJP DNA, Savadi said he has his father’s DNA and would never rejoin the BJP.

Savadi told the media in New Delhi on Monday that he would never return to the BJP as he had been insulted by saffron party leaders, and said he was not so mad to rejoin the party.