'Not mad to rejoin BJP': Ex-Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi

BELAGAVI: Stating that he and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar -- who recently returned to the BJP -- were different kinds of leaders whose ideals and objectives were different too, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi said he was “not mad to join the BJP again”.
Reacting to BJP leaders’ recent statement that former CM Shettar has the BJP DNA, Savadi said he has his father’s DNA and would never rejoin the BJP.
Savadi told the media in New Delhi on Monday that he would never return to the BJP as he had been insulted by saffron party leaders, and said he was not so mad to rejoin the party.
Commenting on banners without Congress party symbols, which had been displayed in various parts of Belagavi to wish him on his birthday, Savadi said he never celebrated his birthday but several of his followers put up banners despite his appeal to them not to do so. He said if the party symbol was not on the banner, there shouldn’t be any unwarranted speculation.
On the Congress party’s protest against the Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday, he said the Centre was not releasing funds which the state deserved to get. A state should be given funds when it was facing several crises, he said, adding that a discussion should be held on the total GST collection from Karnataka. Savadi said he would question Karnataka MPs whether they had won their seats from Gujarat or Karnataka.