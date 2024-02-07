Now, midday meals in Karnataka will include ragi malt for nutrition of schoolchildren

MYSURU: The Karnataka government has decided to introduce ragi malt once in 10 days for schoolchildren under the midday meal programme. It is already giving the children two eggs a week and milk to address malnourishment.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said this will benefit more than 1 crore children studying in government and aided schools. The ragi malt packets have been tested and certified by the Central Food Technological Research Institute.
“The government is spending Rs 160 crore to provide extra eggs to schoolchildren. The education department has decided to seek assistance from corporates under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm to improve facilities and meet additional expenditure in government schools,” Bangarappa added.
He said the government has decided to open 500 Karnataka Public Schools within a year, and 3,000 schools in the next five years as there is a demand for such schools at the panchayat level.
Bangarappa said the government will give free power and drinking water to all schools which will enable them to use computers, set up laboratories and also run NEET coaching centres.
He said the state has suffered due to disparity in the release of funds under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. “Though each student will be given `5,400 under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, students from Karnataka are paid a meagre Rs 2,400. The state is yet to receive Rs 1,700 crore in arrears. The Centre has not responded even after writing several letters. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is not giving us time to discuss the issue,” he said.
BJP govt had fixed exam fee, says minister madhu
Criticising former CM H D Kumaraswamy for blaming the government for collecting B50 as examination fee from students, Madhu Bangarappa said the previous government had fixed a fee of B60, which was reduced to B50. He also lashed out at writer Chakravarthy Sulibele for spreading hatred by stating that the examination timetable has been changed to facilitate Muslim students to attend Friday prayers. He said the change was made as PU exams start on Friday.