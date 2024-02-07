Now, midday meals in Karnataka will include ragi malt for nutrition of schoolchildren

MYSURU: The Karnataka government has decided to introduce ragi malt once in 10 days for schoolchildren under the midday meal programme. It is already giving the children two eggs a week and milk to address malnourishment.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said this will benefit more than 1 crore children studying in government and aided schools. The ragi malt packets have been tested and certified by the Central Food Technological Research Institute.

“The government is spending Rs 160 crore to provide extra eggs to schoolchildren. The education department has decided to seek assistance from corporates under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm to improve facilities and meet additional expenditure in government schools,” Bangarappa added.