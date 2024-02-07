Special Court directs Bengaluru police to book case against Deputy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: A special court here has directed the city police to book a criminal case against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar along with the Congress State IT cell head B R Naidu for allegedly using a morphed image of a protest by BJP leaders.

The BJP leaders had participated in a demonstration against the recent arrest of Srikanth Pujari, a Kar Sevak, who had taken part in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition agitation.

The BJP demonstrators held placards which read: "I'm also a Kar Sevak, arrest me too."