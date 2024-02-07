Trial court refers private complaint against D K Shivakumar, B R Naidu to police for probe

BENGALURU: In fresh trouble to Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar and state Congress social media head B R Naidu, a trial court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs in the city referred a private complaint against them to the High Grounds police station for investigation.

“This complaint is referred to Station House Officer of High Grounds police station, Bengaluru, under Section 156(3) of CrPC for investigation and submit report by March 30, 2024,” Judge Preeth J stated in the order passed on Tuesday.

The private complaint was filed by Yogendra Hodaghatta, state convenor of the BJP legal cell, alleging that the accused had posted the photos of morphed faces of BJP state president BY Vijayendra, other leaders KS Eshwarappa, Pratap Simha, C T Ravi and Sunil Kumar holding a placard with a concocted, false and fabricated statement on the official Facebook page of the Congress, promoting enmity between different classes and instigating them against the BJP besides maligning the image of those leaders.