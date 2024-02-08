Karnataka ups Stamp Duty fee by 200% to 500% for all non-registrable items

BENGALURU: After a gap of 28 years, the State Government has this week effected a hike between 200% and 500% in the Stamp Duty charges for all documents that do not require registration. A Bill to this effect was tabled and passed in the recent Legislature session in Belagavi, said informed sources. The Karnataka Stamp Act 1957 has been amended as the Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Act 2023.

The Governor gave his consent for the amendment on February 3 and the gazette notification on the new rates was issued the same day.

A total of 25 kinds of documents are covered under it, including partition, adoption deed, affidavit, cancellation of deed, reconstruction or demerger of companies, hypothecation of movables, reconveyance of mortgage, and so on. This, however, does not apply to Property Tax.