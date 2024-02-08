Modi govt causing injustice to Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Till the 14th Finance Commission, the tax share was based on the 1971 census. But the 15th Finance Commission considered the 2011 census and took the state’s population, area, forest cover, per capita income and development of its communities as yardsticks, he said. These yardsticks should be revised and the injustice meted out by the Centre to the state should be set right in the 16th Finance Commission’s report, he added. “The state lost its tax share of Rs 1.87 lakh crore. We hope the Centre will respond positively to our protest to protect the interests of Karnataka and Kannadigas...,” he said, adding that the Congress party’s protest was apolitical and could not be termed a fight between the Congress and BJP.

Siddaramaiah criticised the Centre for being “unresponsive” to the state’s appeals. It did not release NDRF funds to tackle drought and refused to give approval for Mahadayi and Mekedatu projects, he said.

Replying to BJP’s allegation that the state will become bankrupt owing to implementation of the guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah said despite their implementation, the state’s financial status is sound. Karnataka will never go bankrupt. People will teach a lesson to BJP in the coming LS elections for criticising the Congress’ guarantees, he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that devolution of funds to Karnataka was decided by the finance commission and not by the Union government. It is the responsibility of the Union government to ensure justice to the states. If it can’t, there is no need for such a government, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said.

CM takes dig at Gowda

Siddaramaiah took a dig at JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda for praising PM Modi. “I watched Deve Gowda speaking about the Mekedatu project during the parliamentary session. Gowda heaped praise on Modi as the latter treated the former with great affection like no other PM did. Let Gowda get clearance for the project from the Centre,” Siddaramaiah said.

BJP stages counter protest in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: To counter the Congress protest, Karnataka BJP leaders staged a demonstration at Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday