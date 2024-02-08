Moving tenants can continue Gruha Jyothi at new address

BENGALURU: Tenants who have registered for the Gruha Jyothi scheme and are shifting to a new address can look forward to resuming the scheme at their new residence conveniently. The state government on Wednesday issued orders directing the electricity supply corporations (Escoms) to start the process of providing an opportunity to consumers to de-link their accounts from the Gruha Jyothi scheme, for change of address and re-link on shifting.

The orders, signed on February 5, were issued on the request of the energy department, citing the cases of people who stay as tenants. “There are many who stay as tenants in Bengaluru or in other districts and cities, across the state. To avail the scheme, one has to register with his/her Aadhaar card details and RR number.

When the scheme was launched, a tenant would have registered along with the property owner or even individually with the Aadhaar card details.

Aadhaar-Scheme delinking will take some time, says Bescom MD

But over a period of time, they have shifted to a different location and are unable to re-register because their Aadhaar details are already uploaded and the portal does not accept duplication.

“Now to give them an opportunity, this de-linking provision has been announced,” explained Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) Managing Director, Mahantesh Bilagi.