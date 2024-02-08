Over 10,000 people attend Karnataka CM's 'Janaspandana' 2.0 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held 'Jana Spandana' 2.0 at Vidhaasoudha here on Thursday with over 10,000 aggrieved people from across the state including faraway places thronging the power house of the state.

The grievances ranged from patients seeking the CM funds to meet their healthcare needs to resolve the land disputes.

As more complaints were received against the Revenue Department, the officials forced to set up additional kiosk.

Addressing the function Siddaramaiah insisted that the people of the state do not get misled by the opposition party's allegation that his government will stop the guarantees -the freebies. "The guarantees are part of the development of the state as they will help alleviate poverty and the government will never stop them", he asserted.

The CM instructed the officials to ensure all the grievances resolved. " During the Jana Spandana 1.0 held on Jan.27 over 5,000 grievances were received and most of them were redressed except for 200" CM Siddaramaiah claimed.

He instructed the officials to resolve all the grievances within the legal framework if not endorse the applicants if their grievances cannot be resolved.

Interestingly, more women complained that they have not received Rs 2,000 per month under 'griha laxmi' guarantee to the surprise of the CM. On behalf of their wives, many men came to meet the CM.

