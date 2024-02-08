Rebuild Someshwara temple in Kalaburagi Fort: Hindu Jagruti Sene

KALABURAGI: Encouraged by Varanasi Court allowing Hindu side to offer puja at Gyanvapi, the Hindu Jagruti Sene of Kalaburagi has decided to intensify its effort along with other pro-Hindu organisations to put pressure on the district administration to reconstruct Someshwara Temple situated in the Kalaburagi Fort.

Speaking to TNIE, president of Hindu Jaruti Sene Lakshmikant Swadi said the Nizams demolished the temple inside the fort while they ruled this part. “Though there is no Shivalinga inside the temple, there is ample evidence that the temple existed at that place. The dilapidated structure of the temple still exists in the fort telling the sorrowful story of that period,” he said.

Lakshmikant Swadi said that his organisation has been struggling hard and pressuring the government for over 2 years to reconstruct the temple inside the fort and install the Shivalinga in the temple with performing all the rituals. He said he has written letters to the government in this regard. If the district administration fails to reconstruct the temple, the Sene would install the Shivalinga on Shivaratri and allow the devotees to worship.