Soudha prepares for biggest public grievance meet

BENGALURU: For the first time, the state government is holding public grievance meeting ‘Jana Spandana’ on the Vidhana Soudha premises, in a grand manner. Every major department has opened kiosks to address people’s pleas.

This is the second Jana Spandana, with the first one held at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s official residence where 4,073 applications were received, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. In all, they have cleared 3,748 applications.

The state government has made all arrangements for citizens, who are expected to arrive from across the districts. Separate kiosks for each department have been opened, along with dedicated nodal officers to monitor the programme. Each kiosk is given a number. Apart from this, they have also set inquiry kiosks, where senior officers will be available to direct the public to concerned department kiosks.

The officials here will record data of the people, including their phone numbers, and all participants will be given a registration number. Seating arrangements for senior citizens, the physically-challenged, expecting mothers, and others are being provided too, apart from wheelchairs and buggies. Once the people approach the concerned kiosks, officials from that particular department will receive and address their grievances. The government has also made arrangements for food and toilets. Besides, free bus services from Majestic to Vidhana Soudha will be available.