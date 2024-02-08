Taxmen raid DKS aide’s house in Koppal village

KOPPAL: Income Tax officials raided an electrical contractor’s house on Wednesday morning near Koppal. Over 20 officials stormed the house of Veerangowda Patil in Hosalingapur village near Munirabad of Koppal district.

Patil is said to be a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. 8 locations in B’luru raided,Income Tax officials from Goa and Hubballi checked documents the entire day. I-T officials raided more than eight locations in Bengaluru, two places in Ballari and one at Hosalingapur near Koppal town on Wednesday.

The officials have been searching the house and office-spaces of Patil since Wednesday morning and the documents of several properties are being verified by them, and they also expect that the raid would continue till Thursday.

So far, the officials have traced 16 luxury cars at Patil’s residence. It was only after Patil was seen with Shivakumar during the Gavi Mutt annual fair recently that many came to know that he is an aide of the deputy chief minister.

But sources also say that Patil came into prominence after the DCM’s visit and that could be a reason for the raid.

DKS had visited Patil ‘s school last week

The raid has created confusion among the people as Patil is a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the latter had visited Patil’s Sharada International School last week during his visit to Koppal for Gavi Mutt fair.