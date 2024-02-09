40% commission’ in Congress govt too: Karnataka Contractors Association president

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Contractors Association president Kempanna, who had alleged that there was a “40-per cent commission” graft during the previous BJP government, is now making allegations against the present Congress government, stating that even now, officials are asking “40 per cent commission”.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kempanna said that earlier, MLAs and ministers would ask for a commission cut towards any work. But now, officials are demanding the same. “The officials are now stating that they have to pay it (commission) to the MLAs and ministers. There is a 40-per cent commission practice even in the present government,” he alleged.

Further, Kempanna alleged that the officials have become “agents, who are giving contract work according to their whims and fancies”. “They will only decide to whom any tender is to be given,” he added. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is instructing them not to call for package tender, officials are still doing it.

Even in the BBMP, engineers are indulging in the calling of package tender. “We had raised this issue in the previous government and the same issue has continued. If this does not get rectified, we will have to continue our fight against it, with no option left,” he said.