‘Dilli Haat’-type centre to come up in Mysuru

BENGALURU: A permanent exhibition centre, on the lines of Dilli Haat, will be set up in Mysuru to showcase the produce of the state. Under the ‘One District, One Produce’ scheme, the state government will take up the project of India Unity Mall in Mysuru at a cost of Rs 193 crore, using an interest-free loan offered by the Union government, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said after the cabinet meeting here on Thursday.
The Unity Mall project will be taken up by the small scale industries department on the 6.5-acre exhibition land in Mysuru.
Social justice
Under the Karnataka Cooperative Amendment 2024, the state government will bring social justice with reservation, which will be implemented in 25,000 cooperatives, based on a reservation roster, Patil said. Asked if it was not already present in some form in some cooperatives, he said it was not comprehensive and there was some reservation for a few. Now there will be reservation for SC/STs, Backward Classes and women, he added.
Considering there are about 45 vacancies in super time scale, the State government has increased promotional opportunities for KAS officers. Those who need to wait 13 years for selection grade will be temporarily accommodated after completing one year, Patil said, adding it will not bleed the state exchequer but provide more opportunities for KAS officers.
The government gave administrative permission to set up 114 modular operation theatres across the state, at a cost of Rs 176.70 crore, in 18 medical colleges and super speciality hospitals, to provide better health facilities.
A court complex of four halls will be set up in Bidar’s Basavakalyan town at a cost of Rs 17.50 crore by the PWD. Earlier, six court halls were to come up. With this initiative, people of the area need not travel to distant places for their legal needs.
Under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Belagavi district, water supply infrastructure will be set up in Katti, Daddi, Hukkeri, Gokak and Pachapur at a cost of around Rs 400 crore. A driving learning centre for women will be set up in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 10.5 crore, as a joint venture.