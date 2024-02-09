‘Dilli Haat’-type centre to come up in Mysuru

BENGALURU: A permanent exhibition centre, on the lines of Dilli Haat, will be set up in Mysuru to showcase the produce of the state. Under the ‘One District, One Produce’ scheme, the state government will take up the project of India Unity Mall in Mysuru at a cost of Rs 193 crore, using an interest-free loan offered by the Union government, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said after the cabinet meeting here on Thursday.

The Unity Mall project will be taken up by the small scale industries department on the 6.5-acre exhibition land in Mysuru.

Social justice

Under the Karnataka Cooperative Amendment 2024, the state government will bring social justice with reservation, which will be implemented in 25,000 cooperatives, based on a reservation roster, Patil said. Asked if it was not already present in some form in some cooperatives, he said it was not comprehensive and there was some reservation for a few. Now there will be reservation for SC/STs, Backward Classes and women, he added.