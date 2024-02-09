Janaspandana: For medical care to business plans, many came for funds

BENGALURU: Thousands of people from different parts of the state took part in the Janaspandana programme held at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. Citizens from across the districts started pouring in at the venue ahead of time, and made beeline at the respective department kiosks, to submit their applications.

There were many who had come all the way to request the chief minister to grant relief funds for their medical expenses, such as for dialysis, surgical procedures, and others. Some had requested for home transfer, funds to set up business for their livelihood, etc.

The BMTC had arranged buses from the Majestic Bus Stand and the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station to Vidhana Soudha for the programme.

Meanwhile, as the crowd at the revenue department swelled, officials opened another counter to handle the rush. Tight police security was provided at Vidhana Soudha for the programme, and the traffic police personnel were seen standing on the road managing vehicular movement.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 50,000 to Lokesh Puttanayaka, who met with an accident, and handed over a letter sanctioning compensation on the spot. He also announced Rs 1 lakh as relief amount to 8-year-old N Krishna from Kolar district.

Abubakar, a physically-challenged man seated on a tricycle, had come all the way from Vijayapura. “I am 35 years old. I wish to be independent and set up a provision shop in my hometown. I have requested the chief minister to provide funds, so that I can set up the shop and earn my livelihood,” he said.

There were many others who left Vidhana Soudha, with the hope that their grievances and requests would be addressed.