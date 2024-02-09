‘Programme must be platform to understand people’s pulse’

BENGALURU: With over 11,000 applications received during the Janaspandana progamme on Thursday, officials opine that it is time that the State Government draw inferences from it rather than looking at it as a mere public redressal forum.

“Most of the applications have come from youngsters -- either seeking jobs or seeking financial assistance. Similar was the case in the previous edition of Janaspandana held at the CM’s residence. Now, officials from the education and other departments should sit together and draw out schemes and policies so that graduates find jobs,” a senior official told TNIE. The official added that unemployment is a matter of concern for the State and Centre.

Janaspandana should be seen as a platform to understand the pulse of the people and their demands, another official opined. “There is no point in holding such a meeting if each department works wearing a blindfold. There is a need for all departments to sit together to address the ground reality. Janaspandana is now similar to people going to a government office and filing their complaints. The application is merely collected and kept in the drawer,” another senior official said.

“Doctors and citizens demanding hospitals or upgradation of a medical centre not just shows a demand for medical attention in a district, but also a demand for doctors. Many young graduates from the outskirts of Bengaluru approached the counters seeking employment. Some of them also sought permission to set up an Ayush centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru. This clearly shows that as students graduate, they have nowhere to go. There is a need for coordination among departments to address the challenge of unemployment,” the official said.