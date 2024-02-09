Restart Kisan Sanman, BSY urges govt

MYSURU: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has urged the Congress government in the state to reintroduce the Kisan Sanman scheme for the farming community, which has suffered detrimental consequences because of drought.

He said that his then government had extended financial assistance from the state, along with the Centre’s assistance, through direct benefit transfer for beneficiaries. However, the Congress government has halted the programme, which provided great support to farmers.

Speaking after inaugurating the car festival at the Suttur Jathra here, the former CM said there is severe drought in the state, which could lead to acute water scarcity. The rising mercury levels and water scarcity have made farmers worry about their future and livelihood.

Yediyurappa said he was the first in the country to introduce the Bhaghyalakshmi scheme for the girl child. Lauding the mutts for their contribution to the field of education, health and providing food to the needy, he said all these activities have reduced burden on the government.

Announcing his intention to tour the state, Yediyurappa hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching Bharath Rice at Rs 29 a kg, against the prevailing prices that have risen to Rs 50-60 a kg.