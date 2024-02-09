Road-cum-Metro flyovers along Airport Line; Pink Line ops from 2025: DKS

BENGALURU: In a bid to reduce traffic woes, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday announced that two levels would be built along the Airport Line (KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport) wherever Metro pillars have not been cast. Without specifying any exact deadline, he reiterated the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara) or Reach-6 would become operational in 2025.

Responding to the media, after witnessing the breakthrough achieved by Bhadra at KG Halli, Shivakumar said, “The Airport Metro line is progressing at a fast pace. We have instructed them to build two levels wherever pillars have not been cast yet. One level will be used for the road and the other for Metro. The BBMP and BMRCL will work on this. The cost of the flyover will be borne by the BBMP while BMRCL will take care of Metro costs. IT is likely to help resolve the traffic crisis in Bengaluru.” He added that he had seen such projects in Nagpur and future Metro projects will have metro plus road lines.

When asked about the 2024 deadline for the airport line and the possibility of meeting it, the DCM said, “About 98% of land acquisition is complete. 53% of construction work is done and work on 17 elevated stations is in progress.” To a query if new Metro lines would be announced in the State budget, he said, “We have already instructed BMRCL to prepare a detailed project report for Tumakuru, Anekal and Bidadi routes.” The Centre had to be taken into confidence in all metro projects, he added.