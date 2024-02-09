'Tax money paid by Hindus should go to Hindus': BJP MLA courts controversy with Facebook post

MANGALURU: A BJP MLA from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada shared a controversial post on social media demanding that taxes paid by Hindus be used for the 'development of only Hindus'.

In a Facebook post, BJP MLA Harish Poonja wrote, "From this financial year, tax money paid by Hindus must be utilised for the development of only Hindus. It is an injustice to Hindus when tax money paid by Hindus goes to people of other religions."

Speaking to media persons on Friday in Mangaluru, Poonja justified his post and said there is nothing wrong in asking for Hindus' tax money to be spent for the development of Hindus. "I have tried to make D K Suresh (Congress MP) understand in response to his statement. Congress is trying to divide North and South India. It is not difficult to calculate Hindus' tax money as religion is mentioned in every Hindu's name. Tax matter is a petty issue but Congress is trying to divide the country using this," he said.

Dakshina Kannada in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday lashed out at Poonja over his controversial social media post.

Dinesh Gundu Rao during his visit to Mangaluru said, "If there is truth in our arguments, Harish Poonja must accept it instead of indulging in diversion tactics. There is no increase in the Centre's share to Karnataka in the last 10 years of BJP rule, yet our BJP MLAs do not raise their voice in the interest of our state. Instead they are playing politics using the religion card."