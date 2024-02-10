Belagavi sees decline in fatal road accidents as traffic cops focus on safety

BELAGAVI: Creating a positive road safety trend by the special efforts of Belagavi police has yielded very good results as the city has witnessed a remarkable decline in the fatal road accidents deaths in 2023. The fatalities have reduced by 12.5% while the number of deaths in road accidents have declined to 18.5% compared to the previous year.

The data shared by the Belagavi police have shown that the decrease in road accidents and casualities in the year 2023 compared to the previous two years was a positive sign.

In the year 2021, out of 424 accidents, 109 were fatalities whereas 2022 witnessed a loss of 169 lives out of 565 accidents. Meanwhile, 2023 witnessed 556 accidents, resulting in 136 casualities.

Belagavi, one of the fast-growing city of state was facing many traffic issues due the lack of parking spaces, excessive commercial usage of building basements which were meant for vehicle parking as per the law, illegal occupying of road side patches and pedestrian footpaths by vendors, etc.