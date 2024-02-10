Epidemic of fake news takes over social media as elections nearing; Karnataka takes action."

BENGALURU: As Lok Sabha elections are nearing, there is a glut of fake and slanderous messages floating across social media. The World Economic Forum, in its global risk report, warned against disinformation and misinformation just about a week ago.

Psephologist Prem Palety, CEO of C-Fore -- which has done election surveys for different parties across the country for over three decades, said, “Social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and X are being commonly used for spreading fake news, especially for political use.

Some parties have gained expertise in booth-level management. They exploit India’s diverse religious and cultural sensitivities by spreading fake news that target specific communities. The Indian legal framework is not robust enough to counter fake news, especially for political use.’’

State RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said, “The danger of fake news is a well-known fact for the past around ten years. Even the Supreme Court and other agencies have pointed to this danger.

The Karnataka government, it may be recalled, took up the issue and has empanelled fact-check and analytics teams to tackle this information disorder through the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society. An IPS officer and a legal team have been appointed to this unit, which will be operational in about a fortnight.”