Karnataka BJP president predicts poll drubbing for Cong, says Siddu may have to quit politics

BENGALURU: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra predicted that the BJP-JDS alliance will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, and said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may have to quit politics after the poll results. He was hitting back at Siddaramaiah for his statement that he would quit politics if his allegations that the Centre has not released the state’s due tax share, was proved false.

Vijayendra was speaking in the national capital on Friday. His statement comes in the backdrop of many BJP leaders, including former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, predicting the collapse of the Congress government after the LS polls.

“Those who are deprived of the guarantees have been cursing the government, and it will boomerang on the Congress party. The government will crumble after the LS polls,” Bommai had stated in Haveri on February 1.

“Perhaps that situation (of Siddaramaiah quitting politics) will come after the Lok Sabha elections,” Vijayendra told the media, but restrained from elaborating, “I am not saying that he (Siddaramaiah) will quit politics. The state government has not done any development work or fulfilled its promises.”

He alleged that the Congress and Siddaramaiah are blaming the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to cover up the lapses and failures of the government. “It does not bring respect to the position of chief minister to lead a protest in Delhi. The Congress and Chief Minister are desperate,” he alleged. He also attacked Siddaramaiah for straining the state’s relationship with the Centre, that may have an adverse impact on development.