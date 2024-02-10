Pre- wedding shoot in OT: doctor loses job

CHITRADURGA: Dr Abhishek might not have thought that the sweet memories of his pre wedding shoot inside a dilapidated operation theatre of Bharamasagara CHC in Karnataka would cost his job.

The romantic pre-wedding shoot with his fiancee not only grabbed the national attention but also his job. The shoot, in an unusual setting, was planned to remain as a part of memory they could cherish for rest of the life.

On Friday, the state government sacked Dr Abhishek for holding the pre-wedding shoot inside an operation theatre of Bharamaaagara CHC.

The video of the pre-wedding shoot went viral on social media, drawing flak from all sections of society which led to action against the doctor.