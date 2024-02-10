Pre- wedding shoot in OT: doctor loses job

CHITRADURGA: Dr Abhishek might not have thought that the sweet memories of his pre wedding shoot inside a dilapidated operation theatre of Bharamasagara CHC in Karnataka would cost his job.
The romantic pre-wedding shoot with his fiancee not only grabbed the national attention but also his job. The shoot, in an unusual setting, was planned to remain as a part of memory they could cherish for rest of the life.
On Friday, the state government sacked Dr Abhishek for holding the pre-wedding shoot inside an operation theatre of Bharamaaagara CHC.
The video of the pre-wedding shoot went viral on social media, drawing flak from all sections of society which led to action against the doctor.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has taken the ‘affair’ seriously. “The doctor who conducted a pre-wedding shoot in the operation theatre of the government hospital at Bharamasagar, Chitradurga, has been terminated from service,” he said on X platform.
“Government hospitals exist for the healthcare of the people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors,’ the minister added, before providing a piece of advice to healthcare workers.
“All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per government service rules,” he said in the post.
“I have already instructed the doctors and staff concerned to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals,” he added.
Dr Abhishek and his fiancée took their love story right into the ‘heart’ of a government hospital’s operation theatre at Bharamasagar in Chitradurga.
The ‘script’ had Dr Abhishek performing a mock surgery with his fiancée — both in scrubs — on a ‘patient’.
A video of the photo shoot shows the doctor, with his fiancee performing a fake surgery, armed with medical equipments and a full-fledged lighting setup in the background.
Camerapersons and other technicians can be heard laughing as they recorded the act.
Dr Renu Prasad, the District Health Officer, Chitradurga told the media that Dr Abhishek, seen in the contentious video, was recently hired on contract through the National Health Mission (NHM).
“Appointed as a contractual medical officer, he chose an operation theatre, unused since last September, at the Bharamasagar Health Centre for the photoshoot. I am compelled to address this issue with the hospital administration, demanding swift action,” he stated