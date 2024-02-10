Sumalatha meets PM, may back HDK in Mandya LS seat

BENGALURU: With Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambareesh meeting BJP high command leaders in the national capital and calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday triggered speculation as to whether she will support a BJP-JDS alliance candidate even if JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy chooses to contest from Mandya.

“Her staunch supporter Sachidananda met Kumaraswamy on her behalf. Kumaraswamy too has stated earlier that he will not hesitate to meet her,” a JDS leader said.

Her meeting BJP national president JP Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Thursday gave enough indication that the BJP high command would give her a post in the government or ask her to contest from another Lok Sabha constituency, sources said.

On Sumalatha meeting Modi, BJP state president Vijayendra said in New Delhi that no discussion regarding the Mandya seat took place. “(Union Home Minister) Amit Shah is coming to Mysuru on Saturday night. The BJP core committee meeting is scheduled for Sunday and all issues will be discussed there,” he said.

JDS has already started campaigning in Mandya with Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil visiting Maddur on Friday. “Nikhil is unlikely to contest, but Kumaraswamy might if Shah insists that he should join the Modi cabinet,” a JDS leader said.