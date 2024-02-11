38 medicos suspended for making reels inside hospital in Karnataka

GADAG: The Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has ordered temporary suspension of 38 final year medical students after their reels shot inside the hospital went viral on social media platforms. The final year medical students recently celebrated an annual day function and they have made a reel of Kannada and Hindi songs and uploaded the same on social media.

The video went viral and many people who watched videos said that the hospital is not a place for such things as hundreds of patients are under treatment there.

The videos of medical students dancing to Hindi song ‘Tu cheez hai mast mast’ and Kannada song ‘Ranadheera’ are viral on social media and netizens commented that the students disturbed hundreds of patients while making reels and the medical students could have done the same in other places. Several students wore stethoscopes and acted like doctors and some wore bandages to make the reels.