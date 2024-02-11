Age is indeed just a number: Dharwad man completes PhD at 89

DHARWAD: In the backdrop of increasing number of school dropouts, especially in rural areas, here is a living example that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing education.

Markandeya Doddamani from Dharwad has completed his PhD at the age of 89. This octogenarian, a former school teacher, held on to his dream of becoming a PhD scholar and completed his thesis ‘Shivasharan Dohar Kakkayya’ which runs into 150 pages and is divided into seven parts.

Markandeya was a first generation government school teacher in his family. To overcome poverty and to achieve something in life he had joined a school and was appointed as a teacher after he completed his seventh grade.

Coming from an economically poor family, he had to face many odds. Many criticised and ridiculed him that he was not able to study further and becoming a teacher was no big deal.

All such criticism made his resolve to pursue higher education even more stronger. A father of six children - three sons and three daughters - Markandeya first completed his BA and MA before finally becoming a PhD scholar.

Speaking to TNIE, Markandeya said he had a flair for writing and wrote a book on Haralayya. He, however, thought that without Dohar Kakkayya, the book is incomplete and hence he decided to attend a PhD entrance examination in 2005 and enrolled for a PhD course at Karnatak University Dharwad. While pursuing his PhD, he had two guides - Prof Ningappa Mudnenur and Prof Talwar.

Wife Sushila said he has been tirelessly working and exploring things for the last 18 years. “I am happy that he has finally achieved what he wanted to. Praise is now pouring in from family, friends and community leaders. We, as a family, stood by him and helped in whatever way we could”, she added.