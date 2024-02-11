An Uncommon Love: A book on Murtys, 50 years in making

BENGALURU: Author Chitra Divakaruni, best known for her works like ‘Forest of Enchantments’ and ‘Palace of Illusions’, penned a love story of some of the most coveted personalities of India — Narayana and Sudha Murty. On Saturday, Divakaruni and the Murthys launched the book in honour of the couple’s 46th wedding anniversary at St Joseph’s College of Commerce (Autonomous) auditorium. Despite the weekend and multiple technical difficulties at the launch, friends and fans of the speakers came out in large numbers to hear this uncommon story.

Titled ‘An Uncommon Love,’ Divakaruni talks about the journey of the couple from the day they were introduced to each other about 50 years ago to significant moments in the lives of the two young personalities in love that made them who they are today. Incidentally, the couple first got to know each other through their love for books. “I am an avid reader. Prasanna, a friend and roommate of Narayana Murthy, told me about the book collection that Murthy had. I asked the name of some of the authors he read and he mentioned Jerome K Jerome, that made me want to meet him,” recalled Sudha Murty at the book launch.

Divakaruni said that when the couple sat down, recalling their lived experiences together, some interesting snippets were also mentioned. It was clear from their conversations that they were adventurous, which eventually led them to establish Infosys.

Interesting facts such as how Sudha travelled to the US for three months on her own when Narayana Murthy was busy working, were shared with the listeners. The author said, “Sudha went around with curd rice in her backpack”, which the book details. The couple in their younger days also individually had run-ins with the police, and their wedding, a small ceremony, cost just Rs 800 at the time.

Other facts such as how Narayana Murthy threw stones at Sudha’s hostel, the times they rented a bike and more threw a light on the Murthys’ adventurous escapades.The Infosys co-founder also spoke about the long hours spent dealing with the bureaucracy to receive permissions which at times affected his family time. Sudha added that she will always be thankful to her daughter Akshata who pushed her to do social work. “I was sleeping and she woke me up,” she added, smiling.

Divakaruni’s 22nd book is one that mixes a bit of humour and heart around Murthys. “Writing An Uncommon Love has been an enchanting journey. The Murthys shared their story and laughter, making this book a celebration of love.”