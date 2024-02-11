CM Siddaramaiah: Congress manifesto will protect federal structure

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday hinted that the Congress manifesto will have the promise to protect the Constitution and the federal structure, which he felt were under threat under the present government led by PM Narendra Modi.

He also cautioned the AICC manifesto committee headed by former Union minister P Chidambaram that the Modi government has been copying the Congress’ guarantees which should be tackled effectively in the Grand Old Party’s manifesto.

Siddaramaiah is a member of the AICC manifesto committee. “While attempts are being made to threaten the Constitution, democracy, and the federal system, effective announcements, and programmes will be formulated in the manifesto to prevent these disasters,” he said at the AICC manifesto consultation meeting here.

He suggested that the promises to solve the country’s problems for which the Congress is committed should be part of the manifesto to gain the confidence of the people.