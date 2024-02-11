Coffee drinking on the rise among younger generation, says Coffee Board CEO Dr KJ Jagadeesha

What are the proposals before the Coffee Board in the coming days?

We have developed a new plan and it has been submitted to the government. It includes many things. To address labour shortage there is a plan for mechanisation. Second is quality improvement. Many say Indian coffee is excellent on the plant. But after harvesting, since it is poorly handled, quality dips. Importance is being given to harvesting and storing. Fermentation is important. It is done using different techniques to get different aromas. We are also looking at franchising India Coffee Houses to rural areas.

Are you also planning to add more coffee varieties to India Coffee Houses to compete with private players?

Coffee Board is a nodal agency to promote coffee as a sector. India Coffee Houses are not meant for competing. Given that there are a lot of nostalgic memories about them and people love to come there, we are working on expanding the menu. At the Queen’s Road Coffee House, the Board has collaborated with a social organisation that deals with specially-abled people. We complement each other.

How do people perceive the addition of chicory in coffee, considering its potential health implications?

The debate around chicory’s health impact exists. Chicory was brought in during the Second World War to meet the rising demand among soldiers when production was less. It continues to be blended even now. However, coffee has various health benefits. It’s beneficial for the heart and kidney, apart from being a refreshment. When chicory is mixed, the benefits of coffee get diluted.

How has urbanisation impacted coffee production?

Urbanisation is affecting everything, but its effect on coffee production is relatively limited due to the remote locations where coffee is typically grown.

How is the Board addressing man-elephant conflict?

It poses a significant challenge in coffee-growing regions, causing fear among residents and reluctance among labourers. The Board is actively engaging with the forest department and other authorities to address these issues.

Are there any courses being offered by the Board related to coffee for graduates?

We offer postgraduate diploma programmes and short courses focused on coffee, covering topics including cafe management and coffee trading.

What are the byproducts derived from coffee beans?

The use of coffee beans in the cosmetic industry is increasing. The leaf and pulp are used for skincare and makeup products. The leftover coffee after brewing is also used in making byproducts.

How many farmers are involved in the coffee industry, and is this number expected to increase?

There are about 4.7 lakh farmers working currently in India and it will increase in the coming years.

Are coffee plantations primarily done by small-scale farmers, or is there a monopoly in the industry?

It is a myth that coffee plantations are managed by affluent farmers. The reality is that 99% of the plantations are managed by small-scale farmers. Only around 1% of farmers are considered large growers but they occupy around 30% of the land.

What do you say about coffee tours gaining popularity?

Coffee tourism is gaining traction, providing coffee growers with an additional source of income. However, it’s crucial for both tourists and growers to responsibly manage activities to ensure minimal impact on the ecosystem as regions where coffee is grown are in Western and Eastern Ghats.

What other types of businesses can be done with coffee besides opening a coffee shop?

People can establish their own coffee brand with their estate, offer consultancy services, provide technology solutions such as market information, engage in trading and roasting and explore businesses centered around deriving coffee byproducts.

Coffee Board has also ventured online and started selling, how has that progressed?

Customers came to the Board and requested us to start e-commerce so that they could easily purchase online. Today we have entire operations in the basement which has a roastery, grinder and 24x7 packing staff. As soon as we get an order we pack it and dispatch it. The initiative is doing well.

Does the Board have enough staff or are there too many vacancies?

There are of course limitations to hiring more staff. Currently, we have a vacancy of 50 people with a total sanctioned strength of 587. We are looking to expand in the north eastern regions and we need a lot of people to convince farmers, educate them and handle estates. We are also looking at promotion both in domestic and international events to build the brand value of Indian coffee and its quality.

Can coffee be grown on terrace gardens?

Coffee plants can be grown anywhere, outdoors or inside homes, however, it will not yield commercially viable beans or fruits. Some might have berries too but when you roast it and make a cup of coffee it doesn’t taste like coffee. Coffee requires an elevation of more than 500 metres above sea level and secondly, the rainfall has to be good. It also requires optimum shade to grow.

How successful was the coffee festival in terms of partnerships with other players?

We had more than 20-30 international brands who were present, around 200-300 Indian brands participated and around 400-500 buyer-sellers met formally. Strong relations were built that not just last for one year but go on for decades, once the buyer finds the perfect blend for himself there is no going back.

What do you want to say to youngsters who want to start a coffee business?

Coffee is a very passionate profession. I’ve seen people who make a profit not because they’re working for it but it’s about passion. They like growing coffee and living on the estate. I have seen Baristas who are passionate about making better coffee every day, they enjoy it.