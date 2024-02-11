ED raids Cong MLA’s residence in Karnataka's Ballari

BALLARI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Saturday, conducted a raid at the residence and offices of Ballari city MLA Nara Bharath Reddy. A team of 20 officials conducted the raid, and searched for documents in connection with a money laundering case.

The Congress MLA’s offices in Ballari, Bengaluru and Chennai were also raided. Congress leaders have alleged that the BJP is trying to scare the MLA by conducting these raids. A team of CRPF officials, and local police provided security to ED officials while conducting the raid.

The team of ED officials began the raid at the MLA’s residence and offices in Bengaluru and Chennai, simultaneously, at 6.30 am on Saturday.

The ED officials also raided his father, former MLA Suryanarayana Reddy and his uncle Prathap Reddy, who is also a Congress leader. In total, the raid was conducted at six places in Ballari.

Prior to Karnataka assembly elections, the MLA has distributed over 1 lakh pressure cookers to voters as part of his campaign. During the elections, Reddy had declared Rs 91 crore property in the affidavit submitted to Election commission (EC).