ED raids Cong MLA’s residence in Karnataka's Ballari

BALLARI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Saturday, conducted a raid at the residence and offices of Ballari city MLA Nara Bharath Reddy. A team of 20 officials conducted the raid, and searched for documents in connection with a money laundering case.
The Congress MLA’s offices in Ballari, Bengaluru and Chennai were also raided. Congress leaders have alleged that the BJP is trying to scare the MLA by conducting these raids. A team of CRPF officials, and local police provided security to ED officials while conducting the raid.
The team of ED officials began the raid at the MLA’s residence and offices in Bengaluru and Chennai, simultaneously, at 6.30 am on Saturday.
The ED officials also raided his father, former MLA Suryanarayana Reddy and his uncle Prathap Reddy, who is also a Congress leader. In total, the raid was conducted at six places in Ballari.
Prior to Karnataka assembly elections, the MLA has distributed over 1 lakh pressure cookers to voters as part of his campaign. During the elections, Reddy had declared Rs 91 crore property in the affidavit submitted to Election commission (EC).
Sources said that the raid was conducted in connection with a money laundering complaint lodged against the MLA. It is suspected that there money laundering involved in the MLA’s granite business.
“We will get a clear statement regarding case registered against him after the document verification,” said an official.
A Congress leader from Ballari said BJP has taken ED, IT and investigation agencies for granted, and through them, the political party is trying to create fear among other party leaders.
“Our MLA Nara Bharath Reddy had his own business and he knows about the law. After his recent attacks on BJP leader and remarks against corruption, some BJP agents have registered a compliant against him. As per process, ED conducted a raid but at end they will not get anything wrong,” said Congress leaders.