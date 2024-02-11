Forest dept to reclaim 7,500 acres land in Karnataka: Minister Eshwar Khandre

MYSURU: The Forest Department will reclaim 7,500 acres of land in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts that had been leased out to coffee and rubber growers and top industrialists before Independence, said Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre here on Saturday.

“The forest land had been given on a 99-year lease. Though the lease period has expired, the leaseholders have not returned the land to the government. PCCF BP Ravi, who was serving as chief conservator of forests in Chamarajanagar district, had issued notices to these leaseholders to return the land, citing expiry of the lease period. Instead of returning the land, the leaseholders approached the High Court and Supreme Court and brought a stay to the order, claiming that the lease was for 999 years and not 99 years,” he said.

Man-animal conflicts to be tackled, says Khandre

The leaseholders have also not paid hundreds of crores to the government in taxes, he added. “I recently came to know about the issue and held a meeting with the officers. We have formed a committee under BP Ravi to fight the cases in the court and reclaim the forest land,” he said.

“We have hired two senior advocates. I discussed with the Advocate General to take steps to have early hearings and

resolve the disputes within six months,” he said. After the land is acquired, wild animals will have more space and that will reduce man-animal conflicts, he added.

Pointing out that lack of marking boundaries has led to conflicts between farmers and forest officials, he said some lands have been divided between private, revenue and forest departments. “I have directed revenue and forest officials to conduct a joint survey of land in all districts and remove encroachments of around

2 lakh acres in forest lands,” he said. On a railway line running through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, connecting Nilambur in Kerala and Nanjangud, he said there has been no survey to construct a railway line or flyover inside the forest.

“The government will ensure that wildlife is not disturbed by vehicles. Traffic movement will be between 6 am and 6 pm. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel during night,” he said.

