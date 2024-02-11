Rail Board okays auto signalling project in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Railway Board has greenlit six projects aimed at implementing an Automatic Signalling System across Bengaluru, encompassing a combined distance of 639.5 kilometres.

These projects entail upgrading signalling infrastructure in various sections, including Bangalore City - Yeshwanthpur - Yelahanka, Yeshwanthpur - Arasikere, Lottegollahalli - Hosur, Whitefield - Jolarpet, Baiyyappanahalli - Penukonda via Channasandra, and Bangalore City - Mysuru.

With a total cost allocation of Rs 874.12 crore, this upgrade will facilitate the smoother operation of additional trains at shorter intervals, effectively meeting the escalating needs of commuters and freight transport while stimulating economic growth in the region.

The project implementation includes fixed assets like platforms by ensuring clearance of coaching trains from stations, leading to enhanced efficiency.

Additionally, this will improve the average speed of trains.