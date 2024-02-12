Another platform in metro station to be barricaded by BMRCL

BENGALURU: Following the positive impact made by the steel barricades placed on Platforms 1 and 2 where the Purple Line trains operate at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro station, they will now be extended to the platform that connects the Green Line too, said a source at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The barricades were installed a fortnight ago in the aftermath of two incidents last month - a woman jumping onto the tracks at Indiranagar station to retrieve her fallen mobile phone and another in which a youth attempted to end his life at Jalahalli station.

A video by Bengalurean Yash Sugandhi on February 9 on the lack of alignment between the doors of the trains and the barricades inconveniencing the public went viral. However, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, A S Shankar, said the incident captured was a one-off occurrence.

“This particular incident happened as the staff were providing training in manual mode. We are running the trains in automatic mode. The trains stop such that doors get aligned to the gaps.”