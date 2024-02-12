Another platform in metro station to be barricaded by BMRCL

BENGALURU: Following the positive impact made by the steel barricades placed on Platforms 1 and 2 where the Purple Line trains operate at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro station, they will now be extended to the platform that connects the Green Line too, said a source at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
The barricades were installed a fortnight ago in the aftermath of two incidents last month - a woman jumping onto the tracks at Indiranagar station to retrieve her fallen mobile phone and another in which a youth attempted to end his life at Jalahalli station.
A video by Bengalurean Yash Sugandhi on February 9 on the lack of alignment between the doors of the trains and the barricades inconveniencing the public went viral. However, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, A S Shankar, said the incident captured was a one-off occurrence.
“This particular incident happened as the staff were providing training in manual mode. We are running the trains in automatic mode. The trains stop such that doors get aligned to the gaps.”
An official at the spot pointed out to a huge mirror in front of the tracks and said, “The train operator has a clear look at it before bringing the train to a halt and will adjust it accordingly.” TNIE visited the barricaded platforms and interacted with security personnel and staff. “This has helped us streamline the crowd,” was a common remark by multiple staff.
“The material to install them on Platforms 3 and 4 too has arrived and we will start work from Monday,” said a staffer.
Passengers too were quite happy about it. Namrata Patil said, “I think it is a good step, particularly for the safety of children.” Her friend Pooja Belgonkar concurred.
“However, it is doubtful whether it could prevent someone who wants to commit suicide”
Driverless train resumes journey from kanchipuram
The six coaches of the driverless train from China, meant for the R V Road-Bommasandra Line of Bengaluru Metro, are expected to reach the Hebbagodi depot in the city on Monday morning.
Customs clearance has been granted at Chennai Port and they have started their journey on trailers from there. A representative of Unitrans Shipping and Trading Private Limited, who shipped it on board MV Spring Mota from Shanghai port informed TNIE that the coaches left the Chennai port on trailers on Saturday by 10.30 pm after obtaining necessary clearances.
Although the coaches travelled overnight, they were halted at Kanchipuram on Sunday morning due to daytime restrict-ions on heavy vehicle movement.
“The coaches have been parked there temporarily. They are expected to resume their journey to Bengaluru during Sunday night. We expect them to reach Hebbagodi depot on Monday,” a senior Metro official told TNIE.