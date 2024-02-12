Career counselling for 250 underprivileged children in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Faced with a plethora of options, many youngsters are often confused over what field they should pursue for a successful career. To help students find their calling, over 250 children from various child care institutions (CCIs) across several districts of Karnataka were provided career counselling by industry experts in Bengaluru, recently.

This is the first time that such an activity was conducted for vulnerable and underprivileged groups, including orphans, disabled, children who have committed petty crimes or been through sexual atrocities and are in observational homes, who are typically devoid of opportunities for professional guidance.