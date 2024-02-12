Coffee as career? Centre of Excellence proposed in Bengaluru

Board Chief Executive Officer and Secretary Dr KG Jagadeesha said, “We run a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Coffee Quality Management (PGDCQM), which is highly sought after. It is run in the Coffee Quality Division in Bengaluru and students also visit the Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI) in Chikkamagaluru for three months. Students get industry experiences such as visiting cafes, understanding roasteries and understanding the packaging and promotion. However, we can take only 15 individuals and the applications that come in are more than 500.”

The applicants are thoroughly reviewed based on sensory evaluation, interview and academic records and should have a bachelor’s degree in botany, zoology, food sciences, bioscience or agricultural sciences. The proposal submitted to the government is part of the five-year budgetary renewal during which the board lists down its vision and plans for the next term.

“The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) proposal entails an exclusive centre for coffee and various skilling and upskilling programmes,” Jagadeesha said.