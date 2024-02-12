Coffee as career? Centre of Excellence proposed in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With coffee doing well on global price charts, there is an increasing demand for more skilled labour. To promote capacity building in this niche field, the Coffee Board of India has sent a proposal to the government to establish a ‘Centre of Excellence for Coffee’ in Bengaluru. Currently, the board has limited seats for its programmes and aims to introduce newer short-term courses for coffee enthusiasts.
Board Chief Executive Officer and Secretary Dr KG Jagadeesha said, “We run a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Coffee Quality Management (PGDCQM), which is highly sought after. It is run in the Coffee Quality Division in Bengaluru and students also visit the Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI) in Chikkamagaluru for three months. Students get industry experiences such as visiting cafes, understanding roasteries and understanding the packaging and promotion. However, we can take only 15 individuals and the applications that come in are more than 500.”
The applicants are thoroughly reviewed based on sensory evaluation, interview and academic records and should have a bachelor’s degree in botany, zoology, food sciences, bioscience or agricultural sciences. The proposal submitted to the government is part of the five-year budgetary renewal during which the board lists down its vision and plans for the next term.
“The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) proposal entails an exclusive centre for coffee and various skilling and upskilling programmes,” Jagadeesha said.
‘Will train 5K grads to make espresso’
“Even these 15 people who pass PG Diploma are placed in multinational companies within days and some even go to the Middle East with promising career opportunities. We need more seats as the market is expanding,” Jagadeesha explained. The board is awaiting approval and has also requested for a new facility to hold classes for at least 100 select students.
It is also looking at several upskilling initiatives in the next five years and training around one lakh women from rural areas and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to make coffees the right way.
“We are also going to train 5,000 graduates on how to make espresso coffee and help them explore the opportunities in the coffee business,” the CEO said.
There is a severe shortage of baristas in the industry. Coffee Board has also introduced a programme of training 1,000 baristas in the next three years and has already trained 150 so far, he added.
The short-term course for coffee enthusiasts, called the ‘Kaapi Shashtra’, for the year is tentatively scheduled for March 18-22 (exclusive batches) and interested individuals can keep a watch on the website. The main objective of the programme is to impart skills related to latest technologies in coffee roasting.