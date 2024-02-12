Explain ‘reduction’ in deemed forests: Ministry to Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has asked the Karnataka government to provide details on the alleged reduction of deemed forests in the southern state.

The letter, dated February 6, 2024, signed by Deputy Inspector General of Forests (Central) Praneetha Paul, was sent to the additional chief secretary, Forest, Environment and Ecology department.

The letter, a copy of which is with TNIE, states that the office had received a representation alleging that the Karnataka government had de-notified deemed forest land measuring 6,64,694.18 hectares from 9,94,881.11 hectares, without prior permission under Section 2 of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.