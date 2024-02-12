Fresh tender for stations for Bengaluru suburban rail project to be called soon

BENGALURU: With the tender to build railway stations for the only line of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) cancelled in November 2023, the next round of tender will be called by February-end. The three-month delay has probably been caused due to a sudden change in platform length proposed by a senior official of the nodal agency implementing the project, K-RIDE ( Rail Infrastructure Development Company Karnataka).

With State Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil recently fixing December 2027 as the revised deadline for BSRP, such a long delay in re-tendering is worrying.

K-RIDE sources said, “URC Constructions had quoted around Rs 800 crore to build 12 stations for the Mallige Line (Baiyappanahalli Terminal to Chikkabanavara). Our estimate was only Rs 400 crore. Since only a single bidder had qualified and the rate quoted was almost double, we cancelled the tender and decided to go for a fresh one.”