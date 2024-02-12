Karnataka CM challenges Shah to open debate on guarantees

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday challenged Union Home Minister and BJP top leader Amit Shah for an open debate on the Congress government’s guarantee schemes, which are being targeted by state BJP leaders. He timed his statement to Shah’s visit to Mysuru on Sunday.

“Shah is saying the treasury is empty because of the guarantees. If this is Shah’s firm opinion, he should participate in a public debate with me. I can prove that our treasury is not empty because of the guarantee schemes; instead, there is an unfair distribution of taxes from the Centre to the state. This is also a challenge to Amit Shah,” Siddaramaiah said in a media release.