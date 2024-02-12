Karnataka: Establish areca research station

The economy in many districts of this region revolves around areca. Over the past several years, areca has been hit by the yellow leaf disease and leaf spot disease that has disturbed areca growers, especially in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.
The government has to support horticulture scientists to address these two major diseases. Farmers expect the government to establish a full-fledged areca research station. Coffee planters are pushing to bring coffee under agricultural products.
Despite Central Karnataka region being well connected by rail and road, and an airport in Shivamogga, it lacks industrial development.
The State government has to take initiatives to increase investments in the region.
Major among them is announcement of a special economic zone at Davanagere for a textile park, technology park and logistics airport so that pressure on Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, is reduced.
The people of Chitradurga want the government to speed up the Tumakuru-Davanagere direct railway line land acquisition process, set up a silk park at Molakalmuru, SEZ for textiles and clusters for the operation of the logistics park.
Measures to develop a vaccine against Kyasanooru Forest Disease and provide title deeds to bagair hukum cultivators and Sharavathi evacuees, with support from the Central government, are among the demands from Shivamogga.
There is also a demand for sanctioning a government engineering college at Chikkamagaluru.