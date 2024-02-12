Karnataka govt urged to announce special industrial policy for Kalaburagi

Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Shashikant Patil and Secretary Manjunath Jewargi urged the government to announce a special industrial policy for the region.

The State government should allocate its share of grants for the Mega Textile Park in Kalaburagi, which was already announced. They have sought funds for the installation of rooftop solar panels for newly constructed APMC yards.

Zilla Krushik Samaj president Sidramappa Patil Dangapur said Agriculture University Raichur has already recommended that the government establish a Forest College at Chincholi in Kalaburagi district.

In the budget, the government should announce establishment of the Forest College in Chincholi, he said.