Karnataka govt urged to announce special industrial policy for Kalaburagi

Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Shashikant Patil and Secretary Manjunath Jewargi urged the government to announce a special industrial policy for the region.
The State government should allocate its share of grants for the Mega Textile Park in Kalaburagi, which was already announced. They have sought funds for the installation of rooftop solar panels for newly constructed APMC yards.
Zilla Krushik Samaj president Sidramappa Patil Dangapur said Agriculture University Raichur has already recommended that the government establish a Forest College at Chincholi in Kalaburagi district.
In the budget, the government should announce establishment of the Forest College in Chincholi, he said.
Founder president of Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti Lakshman Dasti wants the government to announce the establishment of a Skill Development University in Kalyana Karnataka, announce a separate industrial and agricultural policy for Kalyana Karnataka region and provide Rs 8,000 crore this year to KKRDB.
The government should earmark funds for completion of the third phase of works of the Upper Krishna Project, and ask for special grants from the Union government. The government should earmark its share for establishment of the Railway Division in Kalaburagi, and ask the Union government to set up the Railway Division in Kalaburagi, KK Horata Samiti said.